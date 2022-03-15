BALTIMORE —Small-format food retail stores now have the ability to implement CO 2 refrigeration systems without excess first cost investments. Danfoss’ CO 2 MiniPack Controller provides a complete pack solution that makes CO 2 approachable for small-format food retailers who would like to harness its benefits, even those with little CO 2 experience. With the functionality of a dedicated CO₂ controller, minimal complexity, and unique ease-of-use at competitive pricing, the MiniPack Controller is a flexible and accessible tool for even the most budget-conscious food retail operation.

CO 2 refrigeration systems play a key role in in the fight to reduce global warming and mitigate our global climate crisis by reducing the number refrigeration systems that use hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. CO 2 provides a low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigeration option, but currently, CO 2 systems are traditionally more costly and complex to design and operate than traditional HFC systems, slowing widespread adoption of this innovative technology. To date, only very large supermarkets have had the scale and budget to successfully implement CO₂ refrigeration systems.

The MiniPack Controller addresses this barrier to entry for small-format food retail stores by leveraging large-store pack controller technologies for small-format supermarkets and discount stores. The Danfoss CO₂ MiniPack Controller uses easy-to-use parameter settings and a wizard-based set-up system to provide full CO₂ booster refrigeration system control that utilizes up to five compressors.

Benefits include:

Reduced operational cost through energy efficiency, pack security and food safety;

Fast and simple setup, with no extensive CO 2 knowledge needed;

knowledge needed; Dedicated hardware with limited electrical panel space required;

Integrated design with variable-speed capacity and Bitzer Ecoline with cylinder decoupling (Danfoss control of CRII); and

Flexibility, with easy integration into separate heating system, gas cooler and receiver control, and optional features such as heat recovery, hot gas dump, and liquid injection.





Within CO₂ systems, the CO₂ MiniPack Controller regulates the capacity of compressors and gas coolers to produce energy savings and enables optimal fan control for maximized gas cooler performance; and communicates between smart compressors, VFDs, and supervisory store controllers via Modbus and CANBUS — all within compact hardware featuring a simple interface for seamless functionality. Lastly, the CO₂ MiniPack Controller was designed to work with compatible Danfoss and competitor components for complete application control of CO₂ systems at reduced operational costs.

“The CO2 MiniPack Controller is a game-changer,” said Michael Kellerman, director of EC&S business development at Danfoss North America. “Danfoss is excited to make CO2 refrigeration accessible to a wider range of food retail stores. With HFC phasedown and the push to adopt low-GWP refrigerants, the MiniPack Controller is an invaluable product for smaller footprint stores looking to implement environmentally friendly refrigeration systems in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

For more information, visit https://www.danfoss.com/en-us/about-danfoss/news/dcs/co-minipack-solution.