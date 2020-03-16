Oil-Free Turbocor® TG490 Compressor and CO2 Adaptive Liquid Management (CALM) Solution – Danfoss
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new Danfoss Turbocor® TG490 is the an oil-free, variable-speed, magnetic bearing centrifugal compressor qualified for the use of R-515B, which has an AR5 GWP of 299 and an ASHRAE A1 safety classification for lower toxicity and no flame propagation. As an extension of the existing Danfoss Turbocor® TG series of compressors, it also is qualified to use HFO-1234ze, an environmentally-friendly refrigerant with a GWP less than 1. With this new refrigerant option, Danfoss expands the use of low-GWP refrigerants that will help to minimize harmful emissions and meet evolving regulations.
The new Danfoss Turbocor VTX1600 compressor brings the benefits of oil-free, magnetic bearing technology to larger capacity chillers. The 450-ton/1,600-kW nominal capacity rating allows for a multiple compressor configuration up to 3,600 tons /12,660 kW or larger. The VTX1600 compressor, optimized for water-cooled chiller applications, uses an advanced aero design that gives exceptional full-load efficiency with no performance degradation over the life of the compressor. Combined with the advanced aerodynamic design, the VTX1600 provides outstanding unloading capability even at constant entering condenser operating conditions.
“The new Danfoss Turbocor TG490 compressor, using low-GWP R515B with an ASHRAE A1 safety classification, delivers a market need for high-efficiency chillers for areas that do not permit the use of A2L refrigerants — enabling compliance with both refrigerant regulations and safety codes,” said Ricardo Schneider, president and CEO, Danfoss Turbocor Compressors. “In addition, the VTX1600 expands the capacity range of oil free compressor technology up to 450 tons / 1,600 kW allowing for larger capacity oil-free chiller configurations up to 3,600 tons / 12,660 kW or bigger.”
CO2 Adaptive Liquid Management (CALM) Solution
In other news, Danfoss’s CO2 Adaptive Liquid Management (CALM) Solution earned the Product of the Year Award during the innovation Awards celebration.
“It’s a huge honor not just for me for accepting the awards on behalf of Danfoss but for all the people in the organization that have contributed to this product,” said Peter Dee, sales and service director — North America, Danfoss. “It is just an honor to be recognized by the industry for this product. This product is unique because it is a combination of all our products coming together with software.”
CALM combines Danfoss’s liquid ejector and adaptive liquid control case controller algorithm to fully utilize the evaporator surface in display cases and cold rooms. This technology provides, without equipment change, up to 10% greater energy efficiency in addition to the energy-saving inherent of CO2 refrigeration. The CALM solution works by pulling liquid refrigerant from the suction side and injects it into the evaporator of display cases and cold rooms. Danfoss’ CALM solution aims to assist customers in making the transition to climate-friendly refrigerants while saving energy, maintaining system reliability, and ensuring food safety. For more information, visit www.danfoss.com.
