CINCINNATI — Elsa Givan, a principal at Silicon Foundry, has joined the advisory board at EdgeEnergy. Silicon Foundry is an innovation advisory firm based in San Francisco. She leads the firm's work in public-private partnerships, economic development, and mobility/energy verticals. Elsa is also a venture partner at Republic and strategy and operations lead at We3, a community for women and non-binary individuals in Web3. Prior to joining Silicon Foundry, Elsa was a speechwriter at West Wing Writers, a speechwriting and strategy firm. She began her career as a consultant at Capco, where she worked with commercial banks to transform their digital and omnichannel strategies. Elsa holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics and security studies from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Elsa join our team,” said Greg York, president and founder of EdgeEnergy. “Elsa and Silicon Foundry have been valuable resources as we have worked to bring our product to market over the last few months. We are excited to have Elsa’s insight and knowledge as we continue to grow our company in the coming months.”

I am excited to be part of the EdgeEnergy team,” said Elsa. “I saw the potential for their technology to help accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure not only in the U.S. but around the world. This is a game changer for underserved communities and rural America.”

