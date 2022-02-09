LAKE MARY, Fla. — The FARO Focus Swift Mobile Scanner adds improved semi-mobile workflows with color capture capabilities. The upgraded Focus Swift enables scanning for large projects and complex areas in very little time. With this update, the Focus Swift enables users to capture 10-20 second colorized anchor scans to provide greater accuracy and detail in important areas. This update integrates the Ricoh Theta Z1 360° camera, allowing users to colorize their anchor scans — and with the new color feature, the point cloud detail and visualization are increased. For more information, visit www.faro.com.
Upgraded FARO Focus Swift Mobile Scanner – FARO Technologies
February 9, 2022
No Comments