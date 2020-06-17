FARO Gage Coordinate Measurement Machine – FARO Technologies Inc.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — FARO Technologies, Inc. — a manufacturer of 3-D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for 3-D Metrology, AEC, and public safety analytics — released its most affordable and accurate 3-D portable coordinate measurement machine (CMM): The FARO Gage. Ideal for small and medium-sized businesses performing high-accuracy tasks, the Gage is an intuitive, ergonomic, and versatile articulated portable FaroArm®, enabling machine shops to quickly perform demanding 3-D inspections.

The all-in-one-solution also reduces calibration costs and minimizes clutter, replacing traditional hand tools such as calipers, micrometers, and height gauges, while providing 20% more reach than the previous-generation Gage arm. Lightweight and portable but with the precision of a lab instrument and the ruggedness of a shop floor device, the Gage sets up in seconds, reduces inspection time, and delivers quality results with exceptional flexibility, resulting in increased speed and productivity.

“When it comes to measurement equipment value; accuracy, portability, speed, and affordability matter,” said Michael Carris, Ph.D., vice president of product marketing at FARO. “Too often, machine shops rely on expensive and hard-to-use, fixed CMMs that take up valuable floor space or a multitude of hand tools that slow down the process. The Gage eliminates these inefficiencies. As a result, inspection bottlenecks are greatly reduced, measurement accuracy is improved, and operator variability is significantly minimized.”

As the world begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the value proposition for such a product could not be clearer. While global industry is presently suppressed, economists predict a robust recovery by Q3 and Q4. That means many machine shops now operating at half speed will rapidly ramp up production. Demand will surge and products will require fast-tracked release.

The FARO Gage achieves this aim by improving efficiency and productivity like never before. That efficiency begins with setup. A universal quick mount ensures compatibility with a variety of mounting options that allow it to be setup anywhere, including on-machine. A simple two-button design, six-point articulation, and built-in counterbalance deliver exceptional ease of use and fatigue-free operation. Its compact design makes the product lightweight and easy to transport. The Gage is compatible with FARO’s full line of metrology software, including CAM2 Probing, the simple contact measurement solution. The result is an advanced metrology device that delivers unparalleled performance.

“Small and medium-size operations can now take full advantage of 3-D measurement technology,” Carris added. “For machine shops, quality problems, imprecise measurement, scrapped parts, extended wait times, and customers’ part rejections all contribute to unnecessary expenses that become more critical during these trying economic times. The FARO Gage allows for more streamlined processes, significant waste reduction, and quick return on investment. Backed by FARO’s 40-year history of superior portable measurement experience, Gage allows more companies to benefit from lean manufacturing practices and will be employing the new industry standard in compact performance and affordability.”

For more information, visit www.faro.com.