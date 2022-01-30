I am so excited to announce that ABMA has launched general registration for BOILER 2022. This event, which is years in the making, finally arrives in April 2022 and will significantly change interactions of the boiler supply chain.

This is the first and only event focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain and will feature direct engagement between boiler industry manufacturers and those involved in the purchasing, operation, and maintenance of boilers. If you work with boilers, you will want to be in Dallas on April 11-13.

With two days of exhibition and insightful educational content, BOILER 2022 offers a unique occasion for the supply chain to connect with the leading manufacturers in the boiler industry and where engineers, operators, facility managers, heads of procurement, EPCs, technicians, and consultants will learn about boiler room solutions and energy efficiency opportunities. Day two of the expo will feature a student component, where the next generation will engage with the boiler supply chain.

BOILER 2022 addresses an industry need by bringing together the boiler supply chain to educate our customers and those working with boilers to ensure the safe and efficient operation of our products.

BOILER 2022 features timely educational sessions on all facets of the boiler room (listed below) along with best-in-class tours of boiler rooms and a new awards program recognizing excellence in boiler projects. In addition, ABMA is offering a pre-conference workshop on boiler types and applications presented by the instructors from WARE’s Boiler University, covering:

• Boiler Contingency Plans;

• Decarbonization of the Energy Intensive Industries;

• The SCR approach for Ultra-Low NO x Compliance;

• Evolution of the Boiler Technician;

• Boiler Inspection & Impact of Code Changes;

• When Retrofit Make Sense – Analyzing the

Investment Options;

• Understanding Drum Level Instrumentation; and

• Future of Alternative Fuels in the Boiler Room.

BOILER 2022’s opening session features Cpt. Chris Cassidy as the keynote speaker. Former NASA chief astronaut, commander of the International Space Station, and Navy Seal Chris Cassidy is among the leaders of an exclusive and distinguished group of accomplished military astronauts who have made an impact on and beyond this world.

An all-access registration enables attendees to fully experience BOILER 2022 and includes the keynote session; educational sessions; 75-plus boiler industry exhibitors in the expo hall; industry tours; social events; and much, much more. Supply chain partners can also purchase one- and two-day expo-only passes. Early bird pricing is available until Jan. 21, 2022.

To register, or for more details, visit www.boiler2022.com, where you can also access a schedule of events and a current list of exhibiting companies.