CUMBRIA, United Kingdom — Engineering firm McMenon named Scott Castlehow as its new business director to help the Workington-based firm achieve further growth in nuclear, renewables, defense, and other sectors.

Castlehow brings almost 20 years of experience in a range of industries, including nine years in the nuclear and decommissioning sector and 10 years in the aeronautical industry.

“We are delighted Scott has joined McMenon at such an exciting time in the company’s development as we expand in the nuclear and renewables markets,” said Anand Puthran, CEO, McMenon. “The timing is perfect to enable our plans to become one of the main Cumbrian SME suppliers to the nuclear industry. McMenon, along with TIS Cumbria, has formed the North West Energy Coast Alliance, to compete for, and deliver, large projects in the nuclear sector. Scott’s invaluable experience in this sector will aid us as we look to continue our growth across all markets.”

Castlehow said he’s looking forward to helping McMenon develop its engineering and manufacturing solutions within new sectors.

“I am inspired by the CEO’s passion, and I will feed off Anand’s drive and his vision,” he said. “McMenon is a key player in the delivery of flow and temperature instrumentation products within the global energy industry. But there are lots of opportunities through engineering and manufacturing to grow McMenon’s offerings in the nuclear, renewables, defense, and other sectors.”

Castlehow will manage McMenon’s technical engineering and supply chain departments and lead business growth in the nuclear, renewables, and defense sectors. For more information, visit www.mcmenon.com.