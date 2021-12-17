The HVACR industry is unique in that it is made up of professionals from many different sectors. And while we all ultimately address the same goals, the everyday disciplines and practices often look very different. It is with this in mind that the AHR Expo, in conjunction with ASHRAE; Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI); and several other organizations, created the Industry Trend Report in 2020 to provide a thoughtful connection point for HVACR audiences.
White Paper
AHR Expo 2022 Industry Trend Report
December 17, 2021
No Comments