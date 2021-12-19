The HVACR industry is unique in that it is made up of professionals from many different sectors. And while we all ultimately address the same goals, the everyday disciplines and practices often look very different. It is with this in mind that the AHR Expo, in conjunction with ASHRAE; Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI); and several other organizations, created the Industry Trend Report in 2020 to provide a thoughtful connection point for HVACR audiences.

These industry associations’ feedback allows the industry to formulate discussion points that can be shared with peers when industry reps finally gather one on one. This will lead to a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the industry from every viewpoint.

To compile this report, respondents were asked to write in potential opportunities, threats, and challenges to be considered for the near future as well as feedback regarding discussions happening in their specific areas of expertise.

Read the entire report at: https://www.esmagazine.com/articles/101992-ahr-expo-2022-industry-trend-report