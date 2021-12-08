ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hydrostatic testing simultaneously solves a problem and creates one, and so does closed loop or cooling water system layup. In the first case, the introduction of high-pressure water to a pipe, valve, or tank confirms no leaks exist, but it elevates the risk of corrosion. In the second case, while closed loop or cooling water system shutdown is sometimes needed for seasonal periods of inactivity, it leaves equipment vulnerable to corrosion if proper precautions are not taken. Fortunately, these tasks can successfully be carried out with the ease and effectiveness of VpCI®-649 Series corrosion inhibitors from Cortec® Corp.

The VpCI-649 Series encompasses a range of unique concentrated liquid formulations that protect ferrous and nonferrous metals from corrosive solutions such as hydrotest water. They are also designed to provide long-term protection in fresh water and glycol closed loop systems. VpCI-649 combines contact and Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors — along with antiscalants for hard water stability — in a formulation that does not contain nitrites, phosphates, or chromates. This helps solve the problem of disposal, particularly for large quantities of water. For those facing tightening molybdate restrictions, the VpCI- 649 Series includes molybdate-free versions with a PTSA tracer for easy detection.

Unlike standard corrosion inhibitors that only protect metals in direct contact with the treated water, the VpCI-649 Series incorporates vapor-phase action. In addition to protecting metals below the surface of the water, the VpCI-649 Series releases Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors into the airspace above the water, protecting inaccessible and difficult to reach areas for comprehensive protection of system internals. The VpCI-649 Series also protects multi-metal types: copper, steel, galvanized steel, and aluminum. Although it varies from case to case, the VpCI-649 Series can often be applied for protection during hydrotesting and left inside the tested components for extended protection. This is an excellent option for intricate valves that must be hydrotested before subsequent storage and shipment to the end user. It is also good for layup of closed loop or cooling water systems with large volumes of water, offering the flexibility of a wet-dry layup (the product is circulated in the water, then drained) or the option of a full or

partial wet layup in areas where freezing is not a concern.

Products from the VpCI-649 Series have been used in countless applications around the world:

• Hydrotesting of new boiler and drum equipment;

• Hydrotesting of oil and gas “Christmas trees;”

• Hydrotesting of valves;

• Preservation of topside piping systems (water injection, gas, crude oil lines) on new oil and gas platforms;

• Protection of offline mold tooling closed loop system;

• Wet layup of mooring buoys after balance and ballast testing;

• Preservation of auxiliary naval boilers; and

• Wet layup of district cooling plants awaiting completion of nearby development.

Many more options exist and can be tailored to specific application parameters thanks to the flexibility of the VpCI-649 Series. For more information, visit

.