ST. PAUL, Minn. — Harris, a mechanical contractor, has acquired Emtech Inc., a northern Virginia-based building automation company. With the acquisition, Harris will extend its workforce throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

For more than 41 years, Emtech has provided full-service building automation in the Virginia and Washington, D.C., metro area. Specializing in Niagara, Honeywell, EasyIO, and Johnson Controls, its team provides engineering and design, programming, integration, startup and commissioning, service, remote monitoring, and support for customers in the commercial building industry, including hotels, high-rise mixed-use commercial/residential properties, government facilities, public/private schools, and mission critical facilities.

Emtech will be incorporated by Harris and led by Bob Swanger, executive vice president of service and building automation.

“Emtech has developed long-term relationships with its customers through its knowledge and expertise of building systems,” said Swanger. “Their team of trusted and highly skilled technicians, engineering specialists, programmers, and installers echo our commitment to provide exceptional solutions to our customers, current and future. We welcome Emtech’s employees as we broaden our regional footprint with this fantastic opportunity.”

The Emtech team is looking forward to becoming a part of the Harris family. Emtech has been delivering excellence to its customers for years, and this acquisition allows them to bring their combined expertise in BAS and service to even more customers in the region. By joining Harris, they expand their capabilities and resources and bring their team under the umbrella of an award-winning company. For more information, visit www.harriscompany.com.