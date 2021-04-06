ST. PAUL, Minn. — Harris, a mechanical contractor, has acquired HVAC Controls & Specialties, a privately held company based in Garden City, Idaho. With the acquisition, Harris will extend its workforce in Idaho — from Boise and the Treasure Valley, to Jerome, Burley, McCall, and Sun Valley.

Known for its work in service and building automation systems, HVAC Controls & Specialties will be incorporated by Harris and led by Bob Swanger, executive vice president of service and building automation.

“This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to serve customers throughout Idaho,” said Swanger. “Specializing in automation, mechanical, and energy solutions, we knew Todd’s business would merge well with ours and that his group of highly trained workers would complement Harris’ team in serving new and existing customers. Our values align as well. Todd has operated his company as a close-knit family business with a culture that emphasizes loyalty, strong ethics, and a ‘do it right or don’t do it’ mentality."

Over the past year, the companies partnered on a project for St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. Working on the hospital’s new central utility plant, parking structure, and shipping and receiving building, crews provided a complete controls package, then integrated the new system into existing controls.

“Without Todd’s team, we could not have gotten this project completed,” said Jacob Mecham, general manager, Harris, from the Blackfoot, Idaho, office, who worked on the project.

Since 1994, HVAC Controls & Specialties has provided service and installation solutions for commercial buildings, including hospitals, schools, factories, government, and high tech industries. The acquisition means greater access to skilled and trusted technicians, programmers, engineering specialists, and installers.

“It’s about delivering peace of mind and excellence to our customers,” Swanger continued. “Building owners know their facilities will be maintained with the highest level of quality and performance. This offers a great opportunity to grow and manage BAS and service at Harris and bring our expertise to more customers in this region.”

HVAC service/installation, DDC controls and design, energy saving solutions, commissioning, air balancing, DDC system integration, and retrofits will remain key business components.

Todd Petersen, president, HVAC Controls & Specialties, started his career working in general construction. After an injury, he went on to study electrical instrumentation. He worked in pneumatic and direct digital controls before starting his own company nearly 30 years ago.

“I’m very excited about this next stage of our business,” said Petersen. “As part of the Harris family, we will be able to maximize resources and capabilities for our customers and provide great opportunities for our team.”

For more information, visit www.harriscompany.com.