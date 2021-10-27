As with all electronics, VFDs have advanced in capability and function over their long history, providing more system control to help eliminate external devices and integrate with programmable logic controllers (PLCs). In most cases, the VFD default settings will be sufficient for your application. If you need to adjust parameter settings, typically no more than a dozen settings are adjusted for a particular application. This article details a list of the top five parameter settings programmed by VFD installers to help you better understand what your setting and why.