BEDFORD, Mass. — After officially acquiring Schneider Electric Motion, Novanta is renaming the company Novanta IMS as it creates new synergies and opportunities for its new corporate owner.

The new company is an ideal fit for Novanta, a technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers. As a manufacturer of motion control components for automation equipment, Novanta IMS is a provider of innovative solutions in brushless motor technology, integrated motor drives, and electronic controls.

“Novanta IMS is an excellent strategic acquisition because it helps us expand into automatic and robotic applications through advanced motion control solutions,” said Matthijs Glastra, CEO and chairperson, Novanta. “It’s also increasing opportunities for us in life sciences and medical end markets and broadening our access to sophisticated automation integrators.

“Novanta IMS enhances our capabilities in these rapidly evolving markets, providing even more ways for us to serve our customers with unique, innovative, high-performance solutions,” Glastra added.

Novanta officially acquired Schneider Electric Motion for $115 million in cash in August and then decided to rename the company. The new name reflects the company’s past as well as its future as an important part of Novanta.

Started 35 years ago as Intelligent Motion Systems (IMS), the business develops key solutions for applications demanding highly precise, controlled movement in areas including medical instruments, lab automation, robotics, and other advanced manufacturing applications. It has about 60 employees and is headquartered in Marlborough, Connecticut.

“We have been committed to developing innovative motion control solutions since we were founded in 1986 as Intelligent Motion Systems, so our new name Novanta IMS is a nod to our roots,” said Eric Klein, general manager at Novanta IMS. “We are looking forward to maintaining the same level of consistent support and high-quality products under our new ownership as we have for nearly 40 years.”

Novanta IMS will work closely with Celera Motion, a provider of motion control components and subsystems for OEMs serving a variety of medical and advanced industrial markets.

Together, they plan to expand into new applications and markets, creating new synergies between teams, leveraging their best marketing strategies and increasing their customer bases and distribution networks.

“We are excited to collaborate with the incredibly talented team at Novanta IMS,” said Kalpana Singh, president and general manager of Celera Motion. “The team’s extensive expertise and experience are major assets in helping us broaden our reach into new markets.”

For more information, visit www.novantaims.com.