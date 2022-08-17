TOWACO, N.J. — Diversified Heat Transfer Inc. (DHT), an engineering and manufacturing company of heat transfer equipment and systems, acquired the assets and key personnel of Sussman Electric Boiler, a division of Sussman Automatic Corp. The acquisition of Sussman Electric Boiler, a New York manufacturer of electric steam and hot water boilers, brings together two well-respected companies with deep roots.

"DHT has been in business for four generations,” said Jake Goldberg, CEO and president, DHT. “During this period, our top priorities have been to remain forward-looking, establish a culture of continuous process improvement, and treat all our employees and stakeholders with integrity. We believe the acquisition of Sussman Electric Boiler further aligns our business with the market's needs, bringing together the best people and technology to help us meet the ever-changing demands of our industry."

Sussman Electric Boiler will continue its current operation out of its Long Island City, New York location. For more information, visit www.dhtnet.com.