As the go-to source for HVACR equipment serving the built environment, we at Engineered Systems strive to make it easy for you to find the right equipment, supplies, and services for your facility.

We’ve created this new e-book version of our Mechanical Products to mesh with today’s digital on-the-go reality. While the format may have changed to keep up with the times, the reliable, up-to-date information it provides remains the most relevant for your operation, whether you’re seeking large cooling towers or programmable software. Need a building automation system or a compressor? They’re in here. Need to heat a warehouse or cool an office? You’ll find plenty of equipment suppliers in this guide. Whether you’re seeking large products in small volumes or small products in large volumes, this comprehensive resource is here to serve you 24/7.

Thank you for the hard work that you do. It’s our hope that the following information helps you complete your jobs as efficiently as possible.

Use our online Mechanical Products Sourcebook to search our database of suppliers and products. For a deeper dive into select supplier, offerings visit our eBook with full-page write-ups on key companies.