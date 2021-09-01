CLEVELAND — Oatey Co., a manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, named LaKisha Peterson vice president, accounting.

With more than 15 years of experience in accounting and finance, Peterson has extensive expertise driving business results and developing high-performance teams at global manufacturing companies. She comes to Oatey from Associated Materials, a manufacturer of exterior building products, where she served as interim vice president, corporate controller. Prior to this role, she was the interim corporate controller at Materion, a $1 billion multinational manufacturer of engineered advanced materials. In both roles, Peterson was responsible for delivering an effective control environment, consolidating global financial results as well as accounting, reporting, and shared services. She also managed Materion’s finance and accounting development program.

As Oatey’s vice president, accounting, Peterson will oversee the organization’s global accounting and tax functions to ensure timely and accurate financial results. She will also collaborate with cross-functional business partners to help ensure understanding of financial results.

“I am proud to join the Oatey team and look forward to partnering with so many talented and passionate individuals,” said Peterson. “Oatey has a strong reputation of caring about its associates and delivering quality products, and I’m excited to be part of that continued success.”

“LaKisha is an outstanding addition to the organization,” said Mike Woloszyn, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Her dynamic leadership style, deep knowledge of the industry, and ability to effectively translate business results across departments will be essential to advancing Oatey’s growth.”

