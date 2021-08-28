Building information modeling (BIM) has become a mainstay for architecture, engineering, and construction. The developments of values and the adoption of BIM have assisted the construction industry to reach the next level. The process involves planning, designing, building, and managing building and infrastructure. The industries are strengthening their construction strategies, accelerating their tasks, and obtaining more data with BIM technology. One of the most convincing reasons that stimulated the industries to adopt BIM technology is the intrinsic advantage of 3D representation for the designing and preparation phase of the documentations, as it ensures the team with a greater understanding, visualization, and resolution of the issues during the whole process. At the same time, BIM technology has revolutionized the traditional methods by assisting the industries with faster development, improved complexity, better sustainability, and reduced building costs.

There are a number of perks that have further inspired the market to implement BIM technology for construction projects. The most basic aspect in BIM models is that it enables sharing, collaboration, and versioning, unlike paper drawings. Along with this, advanced BIM apps also offer the team to review the models along with getting proper information and updates based on the projects. BIM also benefits from better coordination trades and subcontractors, detecting issues with mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and other internal or external clashes before construction begins. Moreover, it has strengthened the productivity and prefabrication tasks, which, in turn, has minimized waste, augmented efficiency, and decreased labor and material costs.

The utilization of BIM technology has increased in the past few years. Owing to which the market players are focusing on improving the technology and introduce new innovations. The market players are adopting different strategies to expand the growth of the industry and bring new trends to the market. In addition, the market field is witnessing a number of activities. Here are some of the recent happenings that are thriving in the industry.

New software and solution launches are highly getting trendy among the market players. Recently, Trimble, a California-based hardware, software, and services technology company, has announced its latest versions of software solutions for constructible BIM, steel fabrication management, and structural engineering. The new Tekla software promotes and augments the data-driven, collaborative, and connected workflows throughout other phases of the project. The project, furthermore, provides three new options for the subscription that enables minimizing the upfront investments and offer flexibility to stabilize license requirement with an annual subscription of the software solutions. With these subscription offers, a user can select a suitable Tekla structure from carbon, graphite, and diamond. The latest version of Tekla also proliferates the user’s experience for better workflows, productivity, and collaborations during the project.

Collaborations are another major trend highly engrossing the industry. The National Institute of Building Sciences, established by the U.S., has aimed for a global BIM network by merging with around 2,000 public sectors from 100 countries. The Global BIM Network was announced during the Global BIM summit 2021, organized by the Centre for Digital Built Britain. The BIM Network intends to associate international public sector representatives, multifaceted organizations, and infrastructure funders to develop the digitalization of the built environment. The network will be structured based on the transforming journeys of the members toward the digital built environment that offers demographic advantages for people and places. Furthermore, along with construction, the benefits also consist of the refurbishment of aging infrastructure and includes the operation and maintenance, empowering the information based on smarter cities, and digital twins.

Another U.S.-based design and BIM software providing firm, Vectorworks, has introduced its Vectorworks Partner Network. This initiative offers an engaged and varied group of technology organizations in different segments of the architecture and design industry. These transformative solutions aim to encourage the perspective and creativity of designers. The network, furthermore, offers three categories for the partnership including technology, content partners, and hardware.

The growing advancements and initiatives are leading the market growth to the next level. The market is expected to grow even more in the coming period of time. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global BIM in the construction market is anticipated to garner $7.53 billion by 2027. The market players are highly focusing on increasing the efficiency and productivity of construction sites. At the same time, the government is taking initiatives by introducing policies for the promotion of BIM in construction. These factors are highly contributing to the market growth. However, the increasing concern based on cybersecurity and the lack of skilled technicians are creating challenges for the market players. Despite them, the market players are aiming to bring the latest advances and innovations of BIM for utilizations in different phases of construction including modular and prefabricated. Moreover, the teams are getting highly attracted to the numerous benefits associated with BIM technology. And all these aspects are projected to ignite an array of opportunities for the market players in the coming future.