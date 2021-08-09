WASHINGTON — North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) president Sean McGarvey issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure package:
“North America’s Building Trades Unions commend committed lawmakers and the Biden administration for coming together to craft bipartisan legislation to address our nation’s infrastructure needs. This robust package will strengthen neglected communities, create millions of American jobs, and reestablish America’s standing among global competitors. While we recognize that this compromise product is not perfect, we gratefully acknowledge those that worked tirelessly to bring us to this point. NABTU and its affiliated unions will remain engaged throughout the amendment process to address outstanding concerns as we work to strengthen the bill for final passage and eventual signature by the President. On this bill and beyond, we will continue our advocacy for investments in critical infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, and affordable housing, that will not only strengthen our economy but support hardworking American families. After decades of promises to our members by countless candidates and elected officials, we are committed to finally seizing this moment and seeing this bold and historic $1.2 trillion investment in America, and those that build it, signed into law.”
