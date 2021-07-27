MILWAUKEE — A.O. Smith Foundation recently donated 30 of its high-efficiency water heaters to the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, located in Menasha, Wisconsin. The foundation, which is funded by water heating brand, A.O. Smith, is committed to making communities a better place to live and achieves this goal by partnering with and supporting charitable organizations in the communities where A.O. Smith operates. The company owns and operates Water-Right, a manufacturer of water treatment products and state-certified water testing lab located in Appleton, Wisconsin, and employs more than 75 individuals living and working in the Fox Cities area.

“We’re grateful for this very generous donation from the A.O. Smith Foundation and their longstanding support,” said John Weyenberg, president and COO, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. “Donations such as these are the lifeblood of our organization, and these water heaters will more than cover our annual needs in both our home repair and construction programs. We thank A.O. Smith Foundation for their contribution to our mission of ensuring everyone in the Fox Cities has a decent and affordable place to live.”

“We commend the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity for their efforts to empower families and inspire community-wide action to break the cycle of poverty, and we are proud to support this incredible organization doing such important work,” said Rita Schwalbach, foundation manager, A.O. Smith Foundation. “Though this past year has been especially difficult, Habitat for Humanity continues to bring hope to families while building communities, one home at a time.”

The foundation encourages A. O. Smith employees to live out the company’s values through getting involved with their respective communities. In 2020, the A.O. Smith Foundation provided support for over 200 nonprofit organizations totaling over $1.7 million. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.