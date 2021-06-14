ATLANTA — In recognition of High Performance Building Week, 2020-2021 ASHRAE president Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E., spoke on a panel titled Building Better: Congressional and Private Sector Efforts to Promote High Performance Buildings. The event was organized by Peter Welch (D-Vt.), co-chair, High Performance Buildings Caucus, and the High Performance Building Coalition, which is a comprised of more than 200 manufacturers, trade associations, and other stakeholders that support policies and legislation that advance the next generation of buildings.

Joining Gulledge on the panel were chief executives from the International Code Council (ICC), the Green Building Initiative (GBI), and the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAMPO). This was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, president and CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS).

In his remarks, Gulledge spoke from ASHRAE’s current Society theme, “The ASHRAE Digital Lighthouse and Industry 4.0,” which focuses on reimaging the building industry.

“With the technological transformation of how we design, build, and operate buildings, the lines within the built environment including energy and infrastructure are increasingly blurred,” said Gulledge. “We must think about how existing buildings fit into this transformation. About half of the commercial buildings in the U.S. were constructed more than 35 years ago. Revitalizing these existing buildings represents Congress’s single best opportunity for making a significant impact on sustainability, resiliency, and energy efficiency. ASHRAE is committed to working with Congress to provide resources and knowledge which continually drive the innovative and strategic improvements needed during this transformation of the built environment.”

Gulledge highlighted the new ASHRAE Global Headquarters building to demonstrate how to transform older existing buildings into high-performance workplace environments in a cost-effective and practical way.

The full event can be viewed by clicking here.

To learn more about the High Performance Building Coalition and other High Performance Building Week events, visit http://hpbuildings.org.