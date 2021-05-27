HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, acquired PES Environmental Inc., an environmental engineering and consulting company providing environmental site assessment, water resources and stormwater management, permitting and compliance, industrial hygiene, and litigation support services. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

Founded in 1989, PES Environmental’s 56 engineers and environmental scientists help public and private sector clients meet their environmental compliance, permitting, and sustainability goals. PES Environmental’s extensive track record with water resources, ground water, and storm water management projects will offer immediate support to NV5’s infrastructure services as well as the energy and testing and inspection business lines.

“We have actively expanded NV5’s nationwide capabilities in recent years to support our clients’ environmental and sustainability initiatives, including sustainable infrastructure, clean energy, energy efficiency, environmental compliance, and water and natural resource management,“ said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5. “PES Environmental’s strong management team, regulatory expertise, and robust client portfolio make it a good fit for the continued expansion of our environmental platform.”

“PES Environmental will support our comprehensive suite of offerings with additional technical capabilities in high-margin services that we may have otherwise subcontracted,” said Lisa Kay, COO of NV5’s Environmental Health Sciences.

“We are excited to join NV5 and its growing Environmental Health Sciences vertical as it provides expanded service offerings for our clients and vast new career opportunities for our valued employees,” said Daniel Balbiani, P.E., president of PES Environmental.

