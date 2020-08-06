HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Mediatech Design Group, a technology company providing security, enterprise IT, and building technology solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and South East Asia. Mediatech is headquartered in Dubai and is a leader in technology design services for the hospitality, industrial, health care, commercial, retail, and convention center markets. The addition of Mediatech strengthens NV5’s technology services and expands NV5’s Dubai office to 40 full-time equivalent employees.

“Mediatech is the Middle East’s leading independent technology and security consultancy with expertise in information communications technology, audiovisual, building intelligence, and security services,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5. “There is great synergy with NV5’s existing engineering operations in Dubai, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. It strengthens our multidisciplinary engineering solutions for large scale projects and opens new geographies for NV5 in the MENA region and South East Asia.”

Mediatech has performed technology design services on a variety of large-scale projects through performance oriented technology solutions. Examples of projects that Mediatech has delivered include audiovisual and multimedia commissioning services for the Doha Convention Center, information, and communications technology and audiovisual design for the National Disaster Recovery Center in Oman, and security system design at the Mashreq Bank Headquarters in Dubai.

“Mediatech is a great fit for NV5 International’s strategy of strengthening the platform, growing international revenue, and diversifying our technical expertise and geographical client base,” said Ivor Jarman, executive vice president of International Operations at NV5.

“Joining NV5 propels Mediatech Design Group to a new plateau for our clients and the Mediatech team,” said Ged King, CEO of Mediatech Design Group. “As the newest member of NV5, we can now service clients on an international basis through NV5’s network of experienced and talented professionals with an enhanced portfolio of services and solutions while providing exciting, new growth opportunities for our staff.”

