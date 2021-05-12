ATLANTA — ASHRAE announced the launch its Vision 2030 webpage. The webpage can be found at ashrae.org/vision2030.

As technology continues to improve every aspect of the built environment, ASHRAE’s Vision 2030 is committed to leading, serving, and providing all professionals in the buildings industry with the resources and knowledge to continually drive the innovative and strategic improvements needed during the revolution of the built environment.

“The Vision 2030 webpage provides guidance to support intelligent design, construction, and operation for a more adaptable and resilient built environment,” said 2018-2019 ASHRAE presidential member and Vision 2030 chair, Shelia J. Hayter, P.E. “We believe that the contributions of the Vision 2030 team will serve as a powerful resource to industry professionals and the general public alike.”

The webpage features the following five sections:

Connected Communities;

Built Environment;

Data and Integration;

Team Processes;

Member Services; and

Resources.

Members of the Vision 2030 team are as follows:

Sheila J. Hayter, P.E., Presidential Fellow ASHRAE, chair, ASHRAE Vision 2030;

Thomas H. Phoenix, P.E., BEMP, Presidential Fellow ASHRAE, vice chair, ASHRAE Vision 2030;

Chip Branscum, PE, LEED AP, ASHRAE Vision 2030 Ad Hoc Committee;

Robin Bryant, ASHRAE Director & Regional Chair Region XII;

Jayson Bursill, Ph.D.;

Michael Cooper, P.E., ASHRAE Headquarters Building Ad-hoc Committee;

Drury B. Crawley, Ph.D., Fellow ASHRAE, BEMP, FIBPSA, chair, ASHRAE Standards Committee, AIA;

Christopher M. Gray, Ph.D., P.E.;

William R. MacGowan;

Tim J. McGinn, P.Eng., HBDP, ASHRAE Vice President;

Francis A. Mills;

Daniel H. Nall, P.E., FAIA, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED ® Fellow, BEMP, HBDP, CPHC;

Fellow, BEMP, HBDP, CPHC; Lan Chi Nguyen Weekes, ing., P.Eng., chair, ASHRAE Multidisciplinary Task Group Health and Wellness in the Built Environment;

Joe Noworatzky Ed.D., ASHRAE Foundation Trustee;

W. Andrew Perrin, BASc;

Chandra Sekhar, Ph.D., Fellow ASHRAE, ASHRAE Director-at-Large, Distinguished Lecturer;

Manish K. Sharma; and

Jiri Skopek.

Questions and requests for technical guidance and interpretations should be submitted to the following email address: Vision2030@ashrae.org. For more information on the Vision 2030, visit ashrae.org/Vision2030.