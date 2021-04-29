KOHLER, Wis. — With demand for reliable power escalating throughout the U.S. as a result of homeowners’ dependence on it and an increasing rate of severe weather events, Kohler Power announces a significant capital expansion of home standby generator assembly at its manufacturing site in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The company has had a presence in Hattiesburg since 1998, where it produces air-cooled engines for a variety of applications, including KOHLER home standby generators.

“This expansion allows us to get closer to our customers and responding with quicker delivery,” said Kyle Brandemuhl, general manager – residential and power products at Kohler, adding that a high concentration of Kohler’s home generator business are customers in the southeast and Gulf Coast. “Over these last couple of years, we have seen demand for residential products skyrocket due to a number of factors, including a record hurricane season in 2020, the Texas winter storms, increasing wild fires in the western U.S., along with the pandemic sending a high number of people home for work and school. An increasing number of consumers are speaking with their wallets – prolonged power outages are no longer acceptable due to severe weather events and an aging power grid.”

“With this expansion, we will more than triple our current capacity for residential standby generators and take further advantage of our world-class engine manufacturing facility that we more than doubled in the last two years,” said Brian Melka, group president – Kohler Power. “We are committed to supporting our valued dealer network and delighting the end customers that we serve.”

With the company having already ramped up production in the current manufacturing sites in Saukville and Mosel, Wisconsin, Kohler expects Hattiesburg to come online in the third quarter to better match the spiking demand and reduce lead times with innovative power solutions. “Hurricane season starts June 1 and is a stark reminder that our lives are significantly disrupted when power is lost; it is that essential,” said Brandemuhl. “An automatic home standby generator is your best defense against a power outage to help ensure safety and peace of mind."

For more information, visit www.kohlergenerators.com.