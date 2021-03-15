High temperature fans are used in many systems for different purposes, such as the ventilation of ovens, stoves, and fireplaces. The purpose of a high-temperature fan depends on its design and assigned functions.

High-temperature fans (they are also called heat-resistant) can be of axial or centrifugal design. The working environment of such fans can be hot and aggressive. Most often, they are used in ventilation ducts but there are designs of heat-resistant fans that are used without air ducts.

The scope of application of high-temperature fans covers not only domestic use but also industrial premises, use in technological processes, and much more.

Thanks to high-temperature fans the following can be provided:

Recirculation of air in industrial ovens;

Hot air movement in air heating systems;

Removal of hot air from fireplaces and stoves;

Removal combustion products from industrial areas for welding and cutting metal or other materials; and

Reliable ventilation in electrical installations.

High-temperature fans can be installed on ceilings, on walls, on suspended ceilings, on special brackets and hangers, and on internal walls to provide ventilation with air discharge directly outside the premises or into the duct system.

Also, high-temperature fans can be used as heat exchangers between adjacent rooms. There are special fireplace heating systems in which hot air is removed from the fireplace to air heating systems or directly to the required room. In such systems, high-temperature fireplace fans are used.