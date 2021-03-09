WASHINGTON — The AABC Commissioning Group (ACG) announced this week that its CxA Certification achieved alignment with the Federal Building Personnel Training Act (FBPTA).

The CxA certification is also recognized by the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings® Workforce Program and is cited by the Department of Defense’s Unified Facilities Guide Specification (UFGS) for the Air Force, Army, and Navy as well as many other entities within the building and construction industry.

“This is excellent news for ACG and our certified professionals who are committed to providing independent building commissioning on behalf of the building owner,” said Ray Bert, executive director, ACG. “We look forward to continue to expanding the CxA’s reach.”

The Federal Buildings Personnel Training Act of 2010 directs the administrator of General Services (GSA) to identify the core competencies necessary for federal personnel performing building operations and maintenance, energy management, safety, and design functions to comply with requirements under federal law and to identify certifications for such personnel, among other mandates.

ACG has an OnDemand version of the CxA Workshop available for certification candidates. The next Live Q&A with instructors, intended to expand upon the concepts introduced in the workshop, is set for April 1st. For more information, visit https://www.commissioning.org/cxa-workshop-on-demand.