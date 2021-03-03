WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Legrand, a global specialist in electrical, digital building, and data center infrastructures, acquired from A&M Capital Opportunities the Champion ONE (C1) family of brands, providers of optical networking components and solutions for the telecommunication, content provider, data center, and enterprise markets. Today’s news marks the latest move by Legrand to support data center and mission-critical IT’s ever-growing need for reliable, highly available and scalable power and connectivity solutions.

With lab, office, and warehouse locations in both Lake Forest, California, and Independence, Ohio, the C1 family of brands, which include Champion ONE, Approved Networks, and U.S. Critical, will join previous acquisitions AFCO, Electrorack, Ortronics, Raritan, Server Technology, and Starline in Legrand North and Central America’s Data, Power and Control (DPC) division.

“The C1 family of brands complement Legrand’s previous acquisitions to provide strong world-class engineering talent for unrivaled, customized IT infrastructure solutions,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO, Legrand North and Central America. “In addition, the acquisition expands our extensive mission critical customer footprint and our reach in emerging tech, 5G, and the evolving content delivery markets. We look forward to offering customers and partners our new enhanced solutions.”

Moving forward, the acquisition will strengthen and help the C1 family of brands grow its sales and channel relationships as its vendor-agnostic transceivers are introduced to Legrand’s extensive IT industry partners.

“Legrand is a visionary that combines best-of-breed technologies to uniquely engineer world-renowned solutions for mission-critical facilities,” said Michael Rapp, CEO, C1 family of brands. “We are excited to work closely with their engineering, marketing, and sales teams to broaden our reach in support of today’s evolving data center requirements.”

For more information, visit www.legrandgroup.com.