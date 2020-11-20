PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., — Carrier Global Corp., a global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, announced its OptiClean™ Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine has been named as one of Time’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The OptiClean was developed through rapid innovation in early 2020 to help support infectious isolation rooms in hospitals. Time featured OptiClean in the Medical Care category of its prestigious annual list that recognizes 100 ground-breaking inventions that are making the world better and smarter.

“We are honored the OptiClean is being recognized by TIME for a product we developed and brought to market in record time while maintaining strict standards to ensure the highest quality,” said Chris Kmetz, senior vice president, engineering, Carrier. “At Carrier, we’re committed to doing our part to develop smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions that will address our most critical needs.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Carrier invented the OptiClean as a negative air machine for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to help hospitals protect caregivers, workers, and patients. OptiClean can plug into standard wall outlets and has a footprint of less than three square feet. As an air scrubber, OptiClean is designed to improve the IAQ of classrooms, restaurants, dental offices, commercial buildings, and more by pulling in air, scrubbing it using a HEPA filter, and then exhausting cleaner air back into the room, reducing contaminants in the air and offering further protection as part of an overall mitigation strategy.

To view the full TIME 2020 Best Inventions list visit www.time.com/best-inventions-2020. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com.