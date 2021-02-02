KENNESAW, Ga. — Carrier has released i-Vu® Pro v8 software for its i-Vu® building automation system. This latest update features new commissioning and visualization tools to help building owners and operators gain more insights on how their HVAC systems are operating. In addition, the software now supports the latest industry standards for building automation, providing enhanced interoperability, usability, and security. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

“The latest i-Vu software tools provide building operators with more visibility into their day-to-day operations and more visibility into what’s working and what’s not,” said Mark Jones, business manager, controls, Carrier. “In addition, our ongoing commitment to industry standards allows customers to stay up to date with the latest technologies.”

The new i-Vu Pro software features the ACxelerate commissioning tool, which provides automated and continuous commissioning for Variable Air Volume (VAV) systems. The tool, which is used by Carrier controls experts and commissioning agents, initiates automated tests to exercise dampers and reheat valves in a VAV

system. Faults can easily be identified and the automated tests can be repeated until faults are no longer present. A final verification report provides building owners with proof that their VAV system is operating as designed. The ACxelerate tool can be executed on an ongoing basis to help facilities staff ensure that original VAV performance persists and their VAV systems remain optimized, preventing losses in energy efficiency and comfort levels.

New visualization tools are also features of the latest software release, including thermographic floorplan graphics that are rendered as Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG). These color floorplans provide quick insights on comfort and operating conditions and can be scaled up and down without losing image quality. In addition, enhancements have been made to i-Vu’s custom reporting engine, allowing building operators to easily sort, search, and link to building data within reports. Both tools give operators the real-time visibility needed to help improve operational efficiencies and maximize energy management in their buildings.

The latest open industry standards are also included. The i-Vu Pro v8 software now supports Project Haystack, an open source initiative that provides standard naming conventions for building equipment and operational data. This enables increased usability when accessing data from HVAC equipment, such as chillers, rooftop units, and air-handling units, as intuitive, self-descriptive names can be used to map the data inside i-Vu’s visualization and reporting tools.

The i-Vu® Pro v8 software has been upgraded to support the latest BACnet® standards for enhanced interoperability and security, including BACnet protocol revision 19 and BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC). BACnet/SC provides a

security framework for building automation systems using standard internet protocols and widely used security conventions. Full BACnet/SC system compatibility also requires new i-Vu hardware, which is currently under development.

Lastly, support for IPv6 and Java 11 are included in the latest software as well as security enhancements per Carrier’s ongoing commitment to customer security.

The new i-Vu® v8 Pro software is available through Carrier sales offices worldwide. For more information on the i-Vu building automation system, visit www.carrier.com.