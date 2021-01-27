ATLANTA — Sustainable Investment Group (SIG) has appointed Nick Kassanis, P.E., its president.

Kassanis holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and received his professional engineer (P.E.) license in mechanical engineering, specializing in HVAC systems, in 2016. In addition to his P.E. license, Kassanis holds the Certified Building Commissioning Professional (CBCP) and LEED Accredited Professional in Building Design and Construction (LEED AP BD+C) designations.

During his 11 years of industry experience, he has served in a variety of leadership positions, developing knowledge and expertise in operations, business development, and strategic growth planning. Kassanis has managed technically diverse teams, established industry-wide relationships, driven sales, and led strategic growth in key markets. He joined SIG in 2014 and has held positions of increasing responsibility including vice president of technical services, and, most recently, senior vice president of business development and technical services.

Throughout his time at SIG, Kassanis has managed and worked on more than 30 million square feet of LEED-certified space, more than 50 LEED projects, 30-plus commissioning projects, 25-plus energy modeling projects, 20-plus energy audits, and more than 500 Energy Star certifications across the nation. Additionally, Kassanis has established SIG's presence on the West Coast by opening offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Outside of SIG, he has participated in extensive volunteer work with the ASHRAE Atlanta chapter, serving as president for the 2016/2017 term. There, he worked to promote collaboration between ASHRAE and other professional organizations (USGBC/AIA/ULI), including collaboration between regional ASHRAE chapters throughout the U.S. During his years spent with the organization, Kassanis also worked with K-12 students to promote STEM education.

"SIG continues to grow as the green building movement grows,” said Charlie Cichetti, LEED Fellow + WELL AP, CEO of SIG and GBES.com. “With that growth, we need key leadership internally to scale and chase opportunity. Nick exemplifies that."

As president at SIG, Kassanis will focus on organizational excellence, strategic growth, and representing the sustainability, energy, and wellness goals across its clients’ portfolios.

"The future of our industry is exciting as we look to find harmony between building efficiency and human health and wellness,” Kassanis said. “We will continue to promote innovation and lead the effort in reducing our overall carbon footprint while emphasizing occupant health."

For more information, visit www.sigearth.com.