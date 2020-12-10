DALLAS — Jacobs announces it has acquired The Buffalo Group, a cyber and intelligence solutions provider, further strengthening Jacobs’ portfolio of national priority mission-focused, government solutions in the cyber domain and the intelligence community (IC). The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Reston, Virginia, The Buffalo Group brings high-impact analytical and technology capabilities to the U.S. IC for key missions across multi-domains including cyber, ground, sea, airborne, and space.

"Defending our nation against adversarial threats is growing in complexity,” said Steve Demetriou, chair and CEO, Jacobs. “The Buffalo Group's leading cyber and intelligence capabilities further strengthens our suite of national priority solutions across integrated multi-domain environments. Like Jacobs, The Buffalo Group has a proven track record of winning multibillion dollar full and open enterprise contracts. Under the leadership of Caesar Nieves as head of our new cyber and intelligence business, the combination of Jacobs and The Buffalo Group will provide additional opportunities across the intelligence community, combatant commands, and the U.S. Army.”

The Buffalo Group's advanced, mission critical solutions solve complex national priorities and security challenges in the areas of advanced analytics, advanced targeting, cybersecurity, cloud mitigation, DevSecOps (development, security, and operations), identity intelligence and biometrics, human intelligence, open-source and social media analysis, geospatial intelligence, cyber threat intelligence, and artificial intelligence/machine learning.

“Joining with Jacobs will enable The Buffalo Group's talented team to deliver even more innovative technologies and capabilities to customers,” said Paul Courtney, president, The Buffalo Group. “With a proven record for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that drive critical business outcomes, Jacobs represents a technical, cultural, and philosophical fit for The Buffalo Group team."

