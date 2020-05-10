The Arcticom Group Acquires RACE Engineering

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — The Arcticom Group (TAG), a provider of commercial refrigeration and HVAC services, has acquired RACE Engineering, a Southern California-based industrial refrigeration and HVAC installation and service company.

RACE Engineering is The Arcticom Group’s first acquisition, which is predominantly focused on industrial applications like distribution center cold storage, food production environments, medical pharmaceutical, cold storage, ice production, blast freezing, and a multitude of other specialty medium and large-scale systems.

“RACE Engineering, led by founder Gary Lawson, has a 40-plus year history of delivering high-quality projects featuring intelligent solutions in all parts of the western U.S.,” said Jim Pape, CEO of The Arcticom Group. “RACE’s synergies with our current coverage area and our shared customers presents a unique opportunity to elevate our value proposition to our existing customers.”

Through its network of HVACR companies, TAG provides a wide variety of commercial refrigeration services, including preventive maintenance; repair; installation; renovation; new system engineering; and design, energy optimization, and refrigerant management programs.

“It really is a perfect match between RACE and TAG,” said Gary Lawson, president of RACE Engineering. “TAG brings RACE the infrastructure and tools to support the growth we have long hoped to leverage with our long-standing list of loyal customers. We’re thrilled to be part of the Arcticom Group. We look forward to collaborating on new projects and expanding our areas of expertise through our knowledge of industrial refrigeration and HVAC.”

