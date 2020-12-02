MINNEAPOLIS — Daikin added a vertical configuration to its PreciseLine® air handlers, which are designed to improve IAQ and comfort and deliver energy savings — all in the most compact footprint available. Built using a series of small, integrated units, PreciseLine air handlers provide unmatched functionality and adaptability when faced with space and budget restrictions. And the new vertical configuration gives engineers and contractors additional application flexibility, ideal for retrofits and applications, such as individual classroom conditioning.

“Limited space shouldn’t limit options,” said Chris Stocker, senior product manager, Daikin Applied Americas. “PreciseLine was designed to provide the features and performance of large air-handling systems but at a size and price point that give building owners better control, comfort, and air quality in each specific space.”

Compliant with ASHRAE 62.1-2019 standards for high IAQ, PreciseLine air handlers include many technologies and design elements to minimize pathogens and allergens. The system can be equipped with up to MERV-13 filters, which capture particles as small as 0.3-1 micron, such as legionella and spores. Its double-wall panel construction also keeps conditioned air in the cabinet until it's delivered to the intended space, reducing the potential for contact with contaminants.

Direct-drive fan technology eliminates the possibility of rubber particles from entering the airstream as well, a common occurrence with belt-driven fans. Plus, an easy-to-clean cabinet and stainless-steel drain pan mitigate the risk of mold and mildew growth.

“How air is conditioned and circulated inevitably impacts the health of a building and its occupants, which is more critical than ever,” Stocker said. “That’s why IAQ enhancements are foundational to the PreciseLine and Daikin technologies as a whole.”

Other features of the air handlers include:

• R-6.5 insulation foam panels to create a thermal break between conditioned and ambient air, increasing efficiency and delivering ultra-low leakage with an AHRI Class 9 construction rating at up to 5 inches of static pressure.

• Direct-drive, variable-speed fans that provide highly efficient airflow by eliminating energy losses associated with belt-driven fans.

• Sound attenuation packages that reduce sound levels by 6 to 7 decibels — critical for environments that require reduced noise for tenant and building occupant comfort.

Both vertical and horizontal configurations are currently available, and PreciseLine can be used for cooling only or both cooling and heating. The system is also capable of delivering high volumes of fresh outside ventilation for mixed-air applications. For more information, visit https://www.daikinapplied.com/products/air-handlers/preciseline.