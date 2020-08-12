MINNEAPOLIS — Daikin Applied introduced the Daikin SmartSource® Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), its next generation of heat pump heating technology that enables efficient and cost-effective heating and cooling in all conditions using 100% fresh, outside air. The new unit features exclusive SmartBoost Heat Technology™, which allows for air as cold as 0°F to enter without any preheating, all while achieving 49% higher than ASHRAE 90.1-2016 minimum efficiency.

“Striking the right balance between maintaining fresh, clean air throughout a building — and doing so cost-effectively — is no simple task, but it’s increasingly important today as we think about how to achieve healthy indoor environments,” said Alan Youker, product manager, Daikin Applied. “The SmartSource Dedicated Outdoor Air System is a new technology for facility managers seeking a reliable and tech-forward way to ensuring optimal indoor heating and cooling with unmatched efficiency.”

The SmartSource DOAS taps a water-source heat pump’s hot gas reheat coil in addition to the unit’s primary DX coil. The resulting heating efficiencies — up to 5.1 ISCOP2 per AHRI 920-2020 — coupled with the latest advancements in electronically commutated motors (ECMs) and shaftless blower technology help ensure premium performance.

Other key features of the new SmartSource DOAS include:

• Multistage, uneven compressor tandem that provides eight stages of heating and cooling control, ranging from 100%-30% operating capacity.

• Programmable options for either constant or variable airflow control, ranging from 70%-200% of nominal airflow and external static pressures over 2 inches achieved at nominal unit airflow.

• Incorporation of Daikin’s new BACnet-enabled MicroTech controller, which marries advanced unit control, built-in control logic, and smart safety features with a user-friendly interface. The controller automatically selects between heating, cooling, or dehumidification modes of operation, and its dynamic control can achieve discharge air temperature accuracy within 1° under steady conditions.

For more information, visit www.daikinapplied.com.