BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, the parent of refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, appointed Chris Schulken chief operating officer. As COO, Chris oversees day-to-day administrative and operational functions at CoolSys and serves as a member of the executive management team, steering the company on its rapid growth trajectory.

“I’m thrilled to have Chris join the CoolSys team and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber in the role of COO,” saids Adam Coffey, CEO at CoolSys. “Chris brings hands-on experience to his position. He has an engineering background and a great track record as a collaborative leader who aligns operational practices with company strategy to achieve great results.”

Originally from the New York area, Chris began his career working on ship HVAC systems as a cadet learning to be a third assistant engineer while attending Maritime College, State University of New York. After earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, he worked as an engineer at Techmatics Inc. in Washington, D.C., before joining Carrier Corp., where he held several positions of increasing responsibility on the East Coast. Chris returned to Washington, D.C., during these years, where he earned his MBA from George Washington University. He subsequently joined York International, where he oversaw multiple regions across the U.S. When York was acquired by Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI), and, later, when JCI merged with Tyco, he played an instrumental role in these integrations. Once the Tyco merger was complete, he assumed responsibility for the Northeast Territory of JCI, which was a $1.7 billion business at that time.

“I’m looking forward to working with the CoolSys team during this time of continued nationwide expansion,” said Schulken. “As a servant leader, I’m focused on all of the voices on my team, particularly those in the field with our customers. Together, we’ll work towards the operational and growth objectives of the company.”

