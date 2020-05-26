NV5 Appoints Mark Abatto President, COO of Geospatial Solutions

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5, a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, has appointed Mark Abatto as president and COO of NV5 Geospatial Solutions. In his new role, Abatto will lead the operations and strategic direction of the geospatial solutions business of NV5.

“Mark Abatto’s leadership has significantly contributed to NV5 becoming the market leader in geospatial solutions, and his operational experience in the geospatial and technology sectors makes him an excellent choice to drive this key business within NV5,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, chairman and CEO of NV5. “He will be a key asset to our leadership team and will help deliver innovative, new solutions for our clients in the public and quasi-public sectors.”

Prior to joining NV5, Abatto served as COO and chief financial officer of Quantum Spatial Inc., which was acquired by NV5 in December 2019. Abatto brings 25 years of experience leading multi-disciplinary financial and operations teams within the technology and business services sectors, and he will be responsible for NV5’s continued growth in the rapidly expanding geospatial solutions market.

"I am honored to lead NV5 Geospatial Solutions and its dedicated professionals who provide leading-edge solutions and practical applications to unleash the full value of geospatial data for our clients," said Abatto.

For more information, visit www.nv5.com.