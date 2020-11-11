Andrew Fabry, Sam Yanda, and Mike Servi were just three guys with a dream when in 2013 they opened Badger State Brewing Co. in a storied neighborhood in Wisconsin.

Working out of part of a building built in the 1960’s on Lombardi Avenue, they launched their craft brewery in what was then the blossoming “Stadium District” near Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

Now, after several awards, and six winning seasons (that includes expanding the brewery in 2014, 2016, and again in 2018), Badger State Brewing Co. features a Tap Room, Beer Garden, and 10,000 square feet of brewing space that houses a new 30-barrel brewing system as well as an event hall that can host up to 500 visitors.

With an eye toward continued expansion and growth, and a commitment to be even “greener,” the company, working with Matthew Whitaker of Fluid Handling Inc., recently added a Miura LX-100SG Steam Boiler to build out its processing capabilities while reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions.

Learn more about this project in this episode of The Facility Files.