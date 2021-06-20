Syberg’s Family of Restaurants have been in business for more than 40 years in the Saint Louis area serving up the pizza, shark bites, and wings with its one-of-a-kind wing sauce.

While Sybergs originally started as a catering business in 1975, it’s since grown into a popular chain of restaurants. In 2018, Sybergs management decided to add another restaurant — a former Joe’s Crab Shack in St. Peters, Missouri, to their chain of restaurants.

Upon being contacted, the staff at Crystal Heating & Cooling, along with the team at BBi Constructors, started the project with a design-build layout. Because the existing building required a complete renovation, their estimate included a complete rehaul of the existing equipment, which included five rooftop unit package units with accessories. The team would then install new kitchen makeup air units, implement wrap-insulated duct and duct runs, and hang exposed spiral duct in open areas. By moving the HVAC units to the rooftop, the restaurant’s parking area was able to be expanded. A platform was installed over the entrance, making future service safe and easy.

The project completion date was set for January 2019. And while many trades spent many hours working on the project over the course of four-plus months, the project was completed on time and the restaurant is open and now serving happy, satisfied customers.