VIENNA, Va. — The American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) Annual Meeting will continue as an in-person event while offering a virtual component. The event, which is key for stakeholders in the boiler manufacturing industry, is being billed as one of the most cost-effective educational and networking opportunities available in the industry.

“While we are excited to bring our members together in Florida, we realize these are unique times and have converted to a hybrid event to offer all sessions virtually in addition to the in-person experience,” said Scott Lynch, president, ABMA.

ABMA has been working closely with the Hyatt Coconut Point to ensure safety is prioritized and it’s the association’s goal to create a safe but worthwhile experience for all participants. The Hyatt has instituted safety guidelines and protocols that are being updated as the situation evolves and will be an important part of our overall safety focus. ABMA has also created initial COVID-19 safety guidelines that will be used in partnership with those of the Hyatt.

The schedule has been slightly altered, and the meeting will look a little different, but it will still feature opportunities to learn about current and emerging industry trends and provide networking opportunities for members to enhance and grow their business relationships.

At this point, the in-person event is set to begin on Friday night with a special all-attendee event and the program will begin on Saturday morning. The meeting will conclude with a general session featuring Alan Beaulieu, ITR Economics, on Monday at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will still feature its traditional golf tournament, which will take place on Sunday afternoon.

All presentations will be live streamed on a virtual platform. Recorded versions of all content will be available within 48 hours of the live presentation and available for 30 days after the meeting for all registrants.

For this meeting, ABMA has confirmed ITR Economics and BlueEQ for keynote presentations.

More details on the agenda and meeting features will be announced this month. Registration for ABMA members is now open. Visit www.abma.com/annual-meeting for more information.