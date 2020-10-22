Justin Garner, P.E., CxA, vice president, Engineering Air Balance Co. Inc., recently met with Herb Woerpel, editor-in-chief of Engineered Systems, to discuss the role testing, adjusting, and balancing plays in the COVID-19 pandemic; if COVID-19 can be spread through the air, the upcoming Associated Air Balance Council (AABC) Annual Meeting, and more. Here is a transcript of that interview.

Engineered Systems: Justin, thanks for your time today. Could you start out by introducing yourself to our audience?



Justin Garner: Sure. I'm Justin Garner. I'm with Engineering Air Balance Company and have worked for EAB for more than 18 years. I'm currently the vice president of the company, and I oversee our Houston office training center and San Antonio location.

Engineered Systems: You graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 2002 with a degree in industrial engineering. When did you ultimately decide that engineering was the right career path for you?



Garner: I think I was three or four when I started building things out of Legos or whatever else I could get my hands on. So, I think everybody knew from a young age that I was probably destined to be an engineer. So I went down that path. What I didn't see coming was my involvement on the HVAC side of things. I took a job here at EAB right out of school, not necessarily thinking that's what I wanted to do long term, but the HVAC industry has definitely proven to be the place the place for me and I've been tremendously blessed here, to be in this position and to be doing what I’m doing.



Engineered Systems: As you mentioned, you've been with Engineered Air Balance Co. Inc. for 18-plus years, and, in that time, you've worked you way all the way up the ladder. Can you tell us a little more about the firm and your role there today?



Garner: Engineered Air Balance Company is among the oldest and largest independent testing, adjusting, balancing, and building commissioning firm in North America. We were founded in 1956 and are solely based in Texas. We have offices in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. Here in the Houston office, we have a corporate training center that provides a slew of training opportunities for not just for our testing and balancing folks but for those across the industry. I started out as a technician back in 2002 and worked my way through the testing and balancing side of the business. Once the company decided it wanted to get into building commissioning, I helped build that team within the company. And then, of course, I’ve since moved into a senior management role and now serve as the vice president overseeing our Houston office, San Antonio office, and our corporate training center.





