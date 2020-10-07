WASHINGTON — Matt Nebel, P.E., has been named director of Walter P Moore’s Secure Design team within the firms’ structures group.

This group provides a full range of services that create practical, technologically advanced solutions for physical security and structural protection against threats from natural disasters and terrorism. Fully integrated with the firm’s multidisciplinary design capabilities, Walter P Moore’s Secure Design services include security planning and site layout, threat and risk assessment and mitigation, designs to resist extreme loadings, protection from blast, progressive collapse, forced entry, ballistics, and vehicle ramming.

Nebel, who joined Walter P Moore in 2016, has been instrumental in leading Secure Design assignments in the federal government, aviation, and sports market sectors. He has led Walter P Moore’s initiatives on multiple SAFETY Act projects that allow sports venue operators to enact effective measures to prevent, deter, or mitigate acts of terrorism.

He has also led many of the firm’s projects in the government sector, including assignments on several U.S. courthouse projects, the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Building Operations, and other government agencies. Nebel is active in the physical security community and participates in the development of design criteria documents that are used by different agencies throughout the industry.

“This promotion recognizes the growth in leadership and talent within our Secure Design team,” said Blair Hanuschak, senior principal and executive director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. “These services enhance the multi-discipline, integrated design solutions that our firm delivers to public and private sector clients around the world.”

Nebel is based in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, and supported by key leaders in the Secure Design team, including Joe Gannon, Kevin Anderson, and Scott Kinney. For more information, visit www.walterpmoore.com.