MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls’ York Mission Critical Horizontal Computer Room Air Handler (York MCH CRAH) is designed to meet the unique cooling requirements of the world’s most demanding data centers. Offered in three standard capacities (105 kW, 210 kW, and 315 kW rated at a 22°F delta air temperature) with higher capacities available through customization, the York MCH CRAH is engineered with performance in mind and can be configured to meet the specific needs of each application.

With data hall space at a premium, Johnson Controls designed the York MCH CRAH for minimal footprint. The horizontal airflow unit features a compact (54-inch/1,372-mm) length to save on equipment gallery floor space thus returning useable space to the IT data hall. Units feature left- or right-hand connections to minimize field piping, configurable chilled water coils, and can be installed side-by-side with no gaps for optimal security, energy efficiency, and space utilization for non-raised floor environments and facilities with heat containment strategies.

The York MCH unit incorporates a Johnson Controls flagship controller platform ensuring seamless integration to Johnson Controls’ Metasys or a third-party controls solution with support for all standard industry protocols.

The MCH is designed for ease of use and with serviceability in mind. It has full-service access to fans, filters, electrical, coil, and piping compartments on the gallery side, minimizing the need for service technicians to access the secure data hall. Multiple finish options are available for the supply air outlet, ensuring the aesthetics of the data hall.

“We developed the York MCH CRAH by collaborating with and listening to the current challenges of our customers and their design partners,” said Brian Hatmaker, global director, data centers, Johnson Controls. “We then harnessed the product teams at the York Airside Center of Excellence [ACE] and Johnson Controls Advanced Development Engineering Center [JADEC] to deliver a scalable solution that is perfectly suited for the most dynamic data centers.”

“With the introduction of the York MCH, we are building on the remarkable air-handling and mission critical tradition of the York brand,” said Mike Zarrilli, director, global data center product and ecosystem lead, Johnson Conrols. “Data center customers know us best from our York chillers, Tyco fire and security solutions, and HVAC equipment service. We are excited to extend these relationships into the data hall with the new York MCH product portfolio.”

The YORK MCH will be manufactured in dual locations, York, Pennsylvania, and Albany, Missouri, to ensure supply chain redundancy and strategic shipping points for delivery in North America.

“Johnson Controls understands that speed to market is key for our colocation and hyperscale customers as they scale at incredible velocity,” said Hatmaker. “We bring value to those customers by engaging early and delivering specific solutions that enable project success. Our service organization then provides world-class support throughout the construction process and data center lifecycle.”

For more information visit https://www.york.com/commercial-equipment/air-systems/air-handling-units.