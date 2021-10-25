HUMBLE, Texas — Aspen® Manufacturing LLC, an independent manufacturers of evaporator coils and air handlers, introduced a new line of air handlers that offers enhanced features and benefits designed for new construction and retrofit multifamily installations.

All AspenPro air handler units are AHRI-certified, backed by a one-year limited warranty, and designed for R-22 or R-410A refrigerant.

Manufactured in the U.S., AspenPro air handlers are available in cased and uncased ceiling mounted configurations offering either electric heat or hydronic heat. A vertical, wall-mounted air handler is available with electric heat. Applicable models have built-in mounting tabs for ceiling or fur-down mounting and are compatible with most air conditioner and heat pump brands. When properly installed, the AspenPro units achieve less than a 2% air leakage from the cabinet when installed in an enclosure and tested in accordance with ASHRAE 193.

“The introduction of the AspenPro air handler series further defines our commitment to continuously delivering new products to support the success of our customers,” said Riley Archer, vice president, sales and marketing at Aspen Manufacturing. “This product line is specifically designed and engineered to support growth in the multifamily marketplace. Once again, we’ve proven that we are an organization dedicated to driving innovation and delivering performance and quality that builds customer loyalty.”

AspenPro DX Cool and hydronic air handlers employ high-efficiency copper tubes and enhanced aluminum fins to maximize heat transfer properties. All coils are immersion tested at 500 psi and nitrogen-charged to ensure maximum reliability. Hydronic coils are suitable for potable water applications.

Direct drive blower motors circulate indoor air quietly and efficiently with multiple speeds allowing for precise air volume selection. Constant torque ECM speeds and torques are controlled by embedded motor software and factory preprogramming. The air moving systems are plate mounted to allow for easy removal during service and maintenance operations.

For more information, visit www.aspenmfg.com.