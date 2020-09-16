ATLANTA — Bowtie Engineering, a national integrated facility maintenance, managed services, and consulting firm, welcomed aboard Dustin Martin as vice president of operations to further develop its technical footprint nationally. Dustin is no stranger to the facility maintenance and consulting business, having a proven track record for success in leading complex operations, processes, and fiscal accounting for both high-growth startups and global multi-national corporations.

Bowtie works globally with enterprise organizations to support building loss prevention through a suite of integrated services including, HVAC maintenance, UPS maintenance, generator maintenance, electrical power studies, electrical maintenance and testing, electrical safety programs, and risk mitigation.

"As part of our portfolio, our client's equipment in partnership with our tools drive increased operational performance while solving the complex PPE puzzle to meet industry safety," said John Welch, CEO, Bowtie Engineering. "Now with more resources in the organization, we will further accelerate and build upon our footprint to serve in all MEP areas of North America."

Martin will head up the Dallas office for HVAC facilities maintenance (FM) and continuously reduce risk to workers while improving building reliability at competitive pricing.

"I am excited to be on the front lines, helping C-Level Leaders think differently with Bowtie Engineering by solving the MEP puzzle,” Martin said. “This approach exceeds industry standards for reliability while having attention on our American workers.”

"Dustin's experience in lean process tools and managing clients' expectations are key to Bowtie's brand,” said John Welch, CEO, Bowtie. “We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to continuously improving the reliability, safety, and customer experience."

For more information, visit www.bowtie8.com.