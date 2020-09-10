HOUSTON — Sanhua International is pleased to welcome HVACR veteran William Allen to the role of vice president, commercial business-Americas. Mike Noelke, who has led Sanhua’s commercial business for the past five years, will soon retire. Allen comes to Sanhua from Keeprite Refrigeration, where he was southeast regional sales manager for more than a decade.

Prior to Keeprite, Allen spent 10 years at the Sporlan division of Parker-Hannifan, serving as a sales engineer and later southeast regional sales manager. He started his career as a design engineer at Kimberly-Clark Corp. Allen holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, Georgia, and is a member of ASHRAE and the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES). For more information, visit www.sanhuausa.com.