ROCKMART, Ga. — The current pandemic has further revealed the importance of steam boiler technology that can allow users to quickly expand or reduce steam requirements. This requires boilers that can be added fast for greater capacity and current boilers that can be turned on or off in minutes, as required.

With a modular-styled boiler design, Miura’s industry-leading technology allows users to completely turn boilers off easily or turn them on for full steam in less than five minutes — remarkable advantages that maximize efficiency, conserve resources, reduce emissions, and control fuel costs.

Miura is determined to ensure outstanding performance and better value in these uncertain times.

“Miura boilers can quickly and effectively respond to a wide range of needs and concerns during this pandemic,” said Paul O’ Donnell, senior vice president, Miura. “That advantage is critical for companies who need to increase production quickly as well as those who need to closely monitor their output to ensure efficient operation and real savings.”

Miura’s compactly designed boilers offer several other advantages from easier installation to simpler operation and maintenance; plus, the company’s remote monitoring is ideal as companies stagger work hours and reduce on-site labor.

For in-demand industries, like food processing and packaging, Miura boilers can be added quickly with the company’s exclusive Quick Ship Xpress program that can have a boiler delivered in about 48 hours and ready for fast installation.

“In these challenging times, it is essential that businesses, schools, and hospitals be able to operate their steam plants in a manner consistent with their needs, and that means relying on modular, more efficient boiler systems that can respond quickly to changing requirements,” said O’Donnell. “Miura has always recognized that better functionality in a range of operating environments is essential.”

Miura has also taken the lead in next-generation steam supply with Steam-as-a-Service (SaaS), an innovation that requires no upfront costs and delivers state-of-the-art, fully-controlled steam for a simple monthly fee.

SaaS is being offered by Miura and its alliance partners, Hartford Steam Boiler and Armstrong Services, and is being considered by an increasingly number of companies, especially as the pandemic impacts costs and manpower concerns.

Miura was recently recognized a second time by OSHA’s Safety and Health Achievement Program (SHARP), has instituted a number of safety procedures to protect its employees and customers during the pandemic while ensuring that it meets customer needs.

Miura boilers are available in two series, LX and EX. The company also provides a range of products from earth-friendly chemicals that are added to the water supply to extend boiler life as well as innovative remote monitoring systems.

The LX Gas/Low NOx Series, Low and High Pressure Steam Boiler (available in boiler models ranging from 50 -300HP), use natural gas or propane and are available in a range of steam pressure options (300 MAWP, 170 MAWP or 15 MAWP). Their compact size allows most models to fit through an industrial 7-foot doorway, while their naturally low NOx (nitrogen oxides) ratings are as low as 9 ppm, depending on model.

The EX Gas/Oil Series High Pressure Steam Boilers (available in boiler models starting from 100 HP, and in 50-HP increments up to 300 HP) are extremely versatile. The EX design minimizes carryover and produces dry saturated steam in less than 5 minutes from a cold start. Faster start-up means less fuel used, greater savings, and more responsible use of precious natural resources.

Advances in technology have consistently met the challenges of a changing world, and Miura’s vision of a modular boiler system that would be easier to operate and flexible in almost any situation, is proving itself once again during the pandemic. For more information, visit www.miuraboiler.com.