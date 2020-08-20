DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane®, by Trane Technologies, has announced its Tracer® SC+ controls platform now integrates with the Trane®/Mitsubishi Electric N-Generation CITY MULTI® variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology. The intuitive, online user interface allows for quick setup and provides ultimate comfort, flexibility, and efficiency for commercial buildings. With this new integration, Trane is uniquely positioned to offer a complete VRF system solution that engineers, contractors, and business owners can rely on for years to come.

When integrated into an effective VRF system, Tracer SC+ provides visibility into controls that increases workload and energy efficiencies. Unlike other VRF control solutions, Tracer SC+ allows facility managers to securely monitor and manage multiple buildings and tenants from virtually anywhere, and it is scalable to complex, larger buildings. Tracer SC+ can help reach comfort and sustainability goals by using data-driven operations, cloud analytics, and integrated zone control to optimize buildings.

“Trane couldn't be more excited to release the integration of our Tracer SC+ with our Trane / Mitsubishi Electric VRF technology,” said Dave Molin, vice president of controls at Trane Technologies. “Now, end users can experience the benefits of improved comfort, increased energy efficiency, and the ability to seamlessly manage an entire facility. Whether you have a single building or a number of facilities, the Tracer SC+ and VRF systems integration will help you maximize the comfort and sustainability goals established for any commercial building project.”

Trane’s expertise means that Tracer SC+ has been successfully installed on tens of thousands of projects. Contractors, engineers, and building owners can depend on Trane to provide unparalleled service, installation experience, and custom designs to support a variety of commercial building projects. For more information, visit www.trane.com/vrf.