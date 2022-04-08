DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator – is building on its commitment to deliver greater energy efficiency with Air-Fi® Wireless Sensors for Trane/Mitsubishi Electric CITY MULTI® VRF and updates to the to the IntelliPak 1 HVAC Rooftop Unit. The enhancements provide building owners with equipment, data, and controls to help stay ahead of efficiency standards, meet their decarbonization goals, and make retrofits easier and more cost-effective.

“Changes to the environment, regulations, and incentives will have an increasing impact on business and building operations,” said Manlio Valdes, vice president, Trane product management. “By strengthening Trane’s best-in-class portfolio with greater intelligence, increased efficiency, and flexible control, building owners, contractors, and engineers can advance their strategies and designs to support decarbonization.”

Air-Fi Wireless Sensors Compatible With Trane/Mitsubishi Electric CITY MULTI VRF

Building owners using VRF systems can now benefit from wireless sensing technology that enables enhanced, individualized comfort. Air-Fi Wireless Sensors, which integrate with Tracer® SC+ or Tracer Concierge®, are now compatible with Trane/Mitsubishi Electric VRF systems. Air-Fi Wireless Sensors uniquely detect and monitor temperature, humidity, occupancy, and Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) from a single device.

“This is a great example of the continued collaboration between Trane and Mitsubishi Electric to offer Trane’s Air-Fi Wireless Sensors for Trane/Mitsubishi Electric VRF Equipment,” said Valdes. “Combining our expertise helps to deliver more advanced controls options to enable customers to optimize comfort, reliability and energy use throughout any commercial space.”

Air-Fi Wireless sensors offer:

Reduced wiring for faster project completion and easier installation;

Industry-leading battery life for worry-free maintenance; and

Maximized network reliability – wireless mesh technology self-heals and re-directs communications paths instantly in case of interference or link failures.



IntelliPak 1 Now Comes Standard with Symbio® 800 Controller, Meets 2023 DOE Requirements

The IntelliPak 1 has been upgraded to meet the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2023 minimum efficiency requirements and now comes equipped standard with the Trane Symbio 800 controller. The IntelliPak 1 delivers a part-load efficiency rating of up to 18.5 IEER (Integrated Energy Efficiency Ratio), depending on the system configuration, and meets ANSI/ASHRAE/IES Standard 90.1-2019. It provides three tiers of efficiency for most tonnages to meet specific application and regulatory needs: standard efficiency, high efficiency, and eFlex™ ultra-high efficiency, Trane’s highest-efficiency unit.

Available in capacities ranging from 20-130 tons, the IntelliPak 1 offers durability, low operating costs, easy customization, fast installation, and great value. The dimensions of the new units match the legacy footprint to accommodate easy upgrades.

With the Symbio 800 connected controller, owners can monitor and service their buildings remotely, troubleshoot issues, and take advantage of Trane’s energy management tools and intelligent services. The controller easily integrates with all standard building communication protocols and offers easy building connectivity. The Adaptive Controls® algorithm in the Symbio 800 software helps keep IntelliPak 1 units running even during the most challenging conditions. Features include:

Simplified integration with common building communication protocols;

A rugged seven-inch touch screen with intuitive navigation simplifies access to data and alarms for quick resolutions; and

Local scheduling, capable of operating without a building automation system and connection to building management system through TraneConnect®.

Data logging for standard, local, or remote intuitive review and analysis of equipment, zone, and building performance. For more information,