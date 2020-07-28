WASHINGTON — The Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) is pleased to announce its leadership of the Energy-Efficient Codes Coalition (EECC). Established by the Alliance to Save Energy in 2007, the EECC brings together building sector advocates who are committed to improving the stringency of the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) with the goal of achieving net-zero construction by 2050. Amy Boyce, associate director of codes and technical strategy, IMT, will oversee EECC as its executive director.

“As an organization focused on wide-scale market transformation, we’re excited to support the efforts of the Energy-Efficient Codes Coalition to ensure codes help drive us toward a low-carbon future,” said Lotte Schlegel, executive director of IMT. “EECC plays an important role in bringing more people into the code development process to advocate for more affordable, higher-performing homes and buildings, and we look forward to building upon its advancements.”

“We are tremendously proud of the work we’ve done with EECC over the last decade to pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable building stock,” said Clay Nessler, interim president of the Alliance to Save Energy. “We know that millions of American homes are using a lot less energy and saving homeowners millions of dollars collectively as a result of the work we’ve done, culminating in a hugely successful 2021 code cycle. We are excited for the next chapter of EECC’s work under IMT’s roof and know that they will together achieve great success in the years ahead.”

Given the average lifespan of a building, how code officials vote during each three-year improvement cycle for the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) has great impact on family budgets, housing markets, and local economies for decades. Over the past 13 years, the EECC has helped achieve significant increases in efficiency in both residential and commercial buildings. In the most recent IECC code development cycle, EECC significantly exceeded all campaign goals, winning 106 of its 108 pro-efficiency voting recommendations. The resulting 2021 IECC will see efficiency gains greater than 10% or commercial buildings and between 8%-14% for residential buildings as compared to the 2018 IECC. For more information, visit www.energyefficientcodes.org.